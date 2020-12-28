Gold Slips Following Stimulus Announcement

Meanwhile, the dollar index pared loss after falling by 0.2% to a one-week low earlier, which took away bullion’s appeal for other currency holders.

On Sunday, President Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans. Related: Cobalt Squeeze Threatens The Electric Vehicle Boom

“Even without extra stimulus, gold could climb higher … Trump’s signature (on the stimulus bill) was the last major risk point to the bull market,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Bullion, considered a hedge against inflation, has risen about 24% so far this year amid the unprecedented stimulus unleashed globally.

By Mining.com

