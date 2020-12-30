"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,895.20 +1.80 +0.10%
Platinum 10 mins 1,077.40 -1.10 -0.10%
WTI Crude 10 mins 48.18 -0.22 -0.45%
Gasoline 14 mins 1.408 -0.004 -0.30%
Ethanol 3 hours 1.433 +0.013 +0.92%
Silver 10 mins 26.66 +0.08 +0.31%
Silver 10 mins 26.66 +0.08 +0.31%
Copper 10 mins 3.545 -0.004 -0.13%
Brent Crude 3 hours 51.34 +0.25 +0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.435 +0.013 +0.54%
Heating Oil 3 hours 1.490 +0.003 +0.20%
  • 3 hours US-Listed China Stocks Have 3 Years To Become Transparent
  • 2 days $30,000 Is The New $20,000 For Bitcoin
  • 2 days Gold Slips Following Stimulus Announcement
  • 3 days Illegal Streaming Targeted In The 5,000 Page COVID-19 Stimulus Bill
  • 4 days Big Investors Are Dumping Gold For Bitcoin
  • 5 days The Most Exciting And Strange Energy Tech Of The Year
  • 6 days Morgan Stanley Sees Apple As Major Threat To Tesla’s Dominance
  • 8 days U.S. Lawmakers Pass $2.3 Trillion Relief Package
  • 9 days The Super-Rich Are Investing In “Pandemic Passports"
  • 10 days 5 Promising Stocks in 5 Different Sectors to Start the New Year
  • 11 days Mexico Is Quietly Pushing Out Foreign Oil Investors
  • 12 days A Looming Decision From The Fed Could Send Gold Soaring
  • 14 days The Billion-Dollar New York City Exodus
  • 15 days Hackers Are Having A Hayday Amid Election Chaos
  • 16 days Bitcoin Is Banking On A Christmas Rally
  • 17 days Meet The COVID Vaccine Billionaires
  • 18 days Solar Boom Could Send Silver Prices Higher
  • 19 days EV Metal Index Soars To Record Heights
  • 20 days Just the Beginning: Big Tech Is In for a Monopoly Reality Check
  • 21 days Tesla Stock Come Down To Extreme Bulls And Bears
Short Sellers Are Willing Big In This Turbulent Market

Short Sellers Are Willing Big In This Turbulent Market

The last few weeks have…

Big Oil Is Paying The Price For Investing In Renewables

Big Oil Is Paying The Price For Investing In Renewables

Markets are punishing big oil…

DOW Plunges Amid WInter COVID-19 Surge Fears

DOW Plunges Amid WInter COVID-19 Surge Fears

Today is the biggest one-day…

Fred Dunkley

Fred Dunkley

Writer, Safehaven.com

Fred Dunkley is a tech analyst, writer, and seasoned investor. Fred has years of experience covering global markets and geopolitics. 

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Stocks

US-Listed China Stocks Have 3 Years To Become Transparent

By Fred Dunkley - Dec 30, 2020, 6:01 PM CST Stocks

As widely expected, US President Donald Trump has signed a law under which Chinese companies could be removed from American stock exchanges if they fail to comply with US auditing oversight rules.

The bill, entitled the “Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act”, requires the companies to disclose more information about any ties to foreign governments and the Chinese Communist Party. 

The U.S. authorities will remove those companies from U.S. exchanges after three years if they fail to provide access to their audit information during that time period. 

The bill was passed by the Senate in May and the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this month. It was initially proposed last year by Republican Senator John Kennedy, in order to protect American investors from less-than transparent Chinese companies.

“Communist China is right now using U.S. stock exchanges to exploit American workers and families – people who put their retirement and college savings in public companies,” Senator Kennedy wrote in a press release on Wednesday, following the House approval of the bill.

The law applies to all foreign companies listed on US exchanges but is clearly directed at Chinese firms, whose opacity US regulators have been battling for decades while Beijing continues to insist that opening the books is not possible in the name of national security and state secrets. 

China’s Ministry of Commerce said it opposed the move and will take necessary measures to protect the interest of Chinese companies, without elaborating on the measures. 

Currently, 217 Chinese firms with a combined market capitalization of $2.2 trillion are listed on major US stock exchanges. Yet, many major Chinese companies, such as Alibaba, China Mobile, PetroChina do not comply with U.S. regulatory standards.

According to the recent US-China Economic and Security Review Commission report, since February last year, sixteen Chinese companies have delisted from US stock exchanges

Chinese companies are not that worried about the new legislation as many already have secondary listings in Hong Kong or at home.

More to the point, China’s tech companies have enough to worry about at home to the effect that the new law signed by Trump is not likely to cause too many ripples. 

At home, China is gunning after its fintech giants who have grown too big, too fast for the Community Party to keep up with. 

China’s markets watchdog has now opened a probe into Jack Ma’s Alibaba business practices concerning potentially anticompetitive behavior. The authorities also ordered Ma’s other online financial company, Ant Group, to more or less figure out a way to become less of a threat. 

It’s a double-edged sword for China, which simultaneously has been using these tech giants to create Chinese powerhouses of global tech dominance and reign them in when they become too influential. When Jack Ma publicly criticized banking officials and regulators earlier in October, it unleashed a backlash from the highest levels, beginning with the regulators’ quashing of Ant’s IPO just a day before it was to happen and new draft micro-lending rules designed to put Ant in its place. 

Bloomberg reported that the shares of major technology companies in the country have fallen sharply in recent days, with Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com and Meituan losing around $200 billion in value.

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Morgan Stanley Sees Apple As Major Threat To Tesla’s Dominance

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.