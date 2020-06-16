"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,735.90 -0.60 -0.03%
Platinum 15 mins 841.30 -2.60 -0.31%
WTI Crude 10 mins 37.59 -0.79 -2.06%
Gasoline 13 mins 1.187 -0.020 -1.65%
Ethanol 2 hours 1.200 +0.040 +3.45%
Silver 15 mins 17.66 +0.00 +0.02%
Silver 15 mins 17.66 +0.00 +0.02%
Copper 15 mins 2.561 -0.004 -0.16%
Brent Crude 12 mins 40.46 -0.50 -1.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.619 +0.005 +0.31%
Heating Oil 10 mins 1.169 -0.013 -1.13%
  • 8 hours Is The Fed Getting Desperate?
  • 10 hours Global Gold Mine Production Growth Set To Rebound
  • 1 day JPMorgan’s Cryptic Change Of Heart
  • 1 day Demand For Electricity Is Growing Faster Than Population
  • 1 day The Battle For Hong Kong
  • 2 days Amateur Hour On The Stock Market As Wall Street Games Newbies
  • 2 days U.S. Oil Companies Are Scrambling To Avoid Bankruptcy
  • 3 days U.S. Moves To Secure Critical Mineral Supply Chain
  • 4 days Gold Prices Inch Higher On Fed's Bleak Economic Outlook
  • 5 days Cash In A Post-Pandemic World
  • 6 days The Travel Stock Trap
  • 6 days Battery Metal Supply Chain Disruptions Weigh On EV Industry
  • 6 days Tesla's New Rival Explodes Following IPO
  • 7 days Demand For Life Insurance Soars Despite Dropping Sales
  • 7 days Britain Crosses Key Energy Landmark
  • 7 days COVID-19 Is Fueling A Global Video Game Boom
  • 8 days Millennials Are Pouring Into Fee-Free Brokerage Apps
  • 8 days Gold Climbs Back Above $1,700
  • 8 days How Big Will The Next Real Estate Bust Be?
  • 9 days Regulators Force Insurance Companies To Offer Discounts
Social Security Could Dry Up In Less Than A Decade

Social Security Could Dry Up In Less Than A Decade

Options for Social Security are…

Europe On The Brink Of Economic Crisis

Europe On The Brink Of Economic Crisis

France, heartbeat of the European…

The Fed Is Printing Money At Unprecedented Levels

The Fed Is Printing Money At Unprecedented Levels

The U.S. government and Federal…

Zero Hedge

Zero Hedge

Zerohedge.com

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Markets
  3. Economy

Is The Fed Getting Desperate?

By Zero Hedge - Jun 16, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT Fed

Equity markets are flying, emerging markets are up, bond yields are creeping ever so slightly higher, credit is doing just fine. Good news for the global financial markets. I would have thought that, given what has been promised them in the last 24-hours, they would have been doing better. It’s unclear if this is a sign of maturity and prudent restraint or something we should be wary of. Asset prices like a good bubble. Central banks and governments aren’t exactly against them under current circumstances. And while financial instruments aren’t doing anything particularly wrong, they also aren’t running away. Which struck me as somewhat odd looking at the screens.

It feels piggish to deride the bounce. The S&P 500 will be well above its 200-day moving average, the Russell 2000 futures have bounced nicely, bond yields remain in the sewer but looking like they won’t be testing recent lows today and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be front and center in the Senate today to assure us he is on the case. The government is talking up a new fiscal spending plan. Infrastructure, no less.

All of this is good. But some days, you just don’t feel the love.

Perhaps it’s the new Fed program to buy individual corporate notes that just doesn’t sit well. It just isn’t what they are meant to be doing. Comments that this was best left to the Fed because they have a reputation for veracity and even-handedness seems bothersome. Such a tacit admission that other branches of government can’t be fully trusted. The Bank shouldn’t be put in this position. It may help the credit market in the short-term and may even help the economy for now. But it’s a long-term threat to their reputation and opens them up to potential claims of favoritism. And, frankly, questions about their independence. Related: Saudi Arabia Is Fighting A War On Two Fronts

Remember all of the discussion about treating the economy as a whole? It’s a slippery slope from here to equities. They wouldn’t be the first central bank to head down this path. Picking winners and losers. Appeasing politicians. And a permanent presence in the markets. It smacks of desperation. Not everything that is market-friendly, even in bad times, is a good idea. The only thing harder for any government program than implementing it, is stopping it.

Meanwhile, I keep hating the euro and am amazed that it refuses to go down. Its resiliency is impressive. Maybe it sits on 1.13 forever. But it may need to take another look above 1.14 just to see what’s really up there. Analysts insist on telling me the European economy is coming back. That seems overly optimistic, but who knows? In any case, it’s probably worth just giving the dollar-up trade a rest. At the very least, there are probably better uses of your energy. We can always revisit when it gets going one way or the other.

Whatever happens, take it as gospel that all central banks are in this to win it and won’t let up. Liquidity and low rates are here for as far as the eye can see. There isn’t, nor should there be, a single hawk to be heard.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Americans Are Counting On Another COVID Stimulus Check

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.