"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,879.40 +20.30 +1.09%
Platinum 10 mins 1,058.10 +22.70 +2.19%
WTI Crude 10 mins 48.01 +0.19 +0.40%
Gasoline 12 mins 1.364 +0.011 +0.83%
Ethanol 11 hours 1.310 -0.065 -4.73%
Silver 10 mins 25.82 +0.76 +3.05%
Silver 10 mins 25.82 +0.76 +3.05%
Copper 10 mins 3.591 +0.032 +0.89%
Brent Crude 10 mins 51.24 +0.16 +0.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 +0.007 +0.26%
Heating Oil 10 mins 1.486 +0.008 +0.51%
  • 12 hours The Billion-Dollar New York City Exodus
  • 1 day Hackers Are Having A Hayday Amid Election Chaos
  • 3 days Bitcoin Is Banking On A Christmas Rally
  • 3 days Meet The COVID Vaccine Billionaires
  • 5 days Solar Boom Could Send Silver Prices Higher
  • 6 days EV Metal Index Soars To Record Heights
  • 6 days Just the Beginning: Big Tech Is In for a Monopoly Reality Check
  • 7 days Tesla Stock Come Down To Extreme Bulls And Bears
  • 8 days Millennials Prefer Bitcoin Over Gold As A Safe Haven Asset
  • 9 days Could This Simple Solution Make Every American A Millionaire?
  • 10 days Did Google Just Get Trounced By Chinese Quantum ‘Supremacy’?
  • 12 days Who Will Pay For The $40 Trillion Energy Transition?
  • 13 days Why Chinese Rare Earth Prices Are Soaring
  • 13 days 2021 Could Be A Huge Year For Chinese Stocks
  • 14 days Shadowy Brokers Target Easy TikTok Money In New Scheme
  • 15 days Cannabis Sales Are Soaring In The United States
  • 16 days Biden Will Be A Boon For Solar Stocks
  • 17 days The Shroom Boom Is Here To Stay
  • 20 days The Gold Rally Has Finally Run Out Of Steam
  • 21 days Citibank Analyst Predicts $300k Bitcoin By End Of 2021
China's Economic Recovery Remains Tepid

China's Economic Recovery Remains Tepid

Smartphone shipment data from China…

How COVID-19 Is Transforming The World's Sovereign Wealth Funds

How COVID-19 Is Transforming The World's Sovereign Wealth Funds

The role that many sovereign…

Could This Simple Solution Make Every American A Millionaire?

Could This Simple Solution Make Every American A Millionaire?

In order to make every…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Safehaven

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Markets
  3. Economy

The Billion-Dollar New York City Exodus

By Michael Kern - Dec 16, 2020, 5:00 PM CST NYC

During the Spanish flu of the early 20th century, people were fleeing big cities trying to escape the virus, just as the wealthy of London did during the 16th-century plague … and just the wealthy of New York City in 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic.  They fled the city and headed to the suburbs, or even more rural areas, with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warning about the city’s density when it first went into lockdown in March. “There is a density level in NYC that is destructive. It has to stop and it has to stop now. NYC must develop an immediate plan to reduce density,” Cuomo Tweeted.

Similar to many end-of-the-world movies, the pandemic has caused a large number of urban residents to move out of the cities to rural areas or the suburbs.

Since the start of the pandemic, the major metropolitan areas with denser populations such as New York, Detroit, Los Angeles and Chicago, have experienced very high case rates.

Since the start of this year, nearly 16 million Americans have fled metropolitan areas. According to the survey conducted by Pew Research Center, some 30% listed the pandemic for leaving the city.

“About a quarter (28%) feared getting COVID-19 if they stayed where they were living. About a fifth (20%) said they wanted to be with their family, or their college campus closed (23%). A total of 18% gave financial reasons, including job loss.”

According to findings by Unacast, some 3.57 million people fled New York City this year. During the same period, the study noted major demographic change as those who left they were replaced by some 3.5 million people earning lower average incomes, 

Those who left the city took about $298 billion dollars of income with them, whereas the 3.5 million people that have moved-in brought about $264 billion dollars of income to town.

Related: Markets Up On Stimulus Hope

“That’s about $34 billion in income gone in about 8 months of COVID-19. Downstream, there are clear implications,” the study says. The exodus of wealthy people might continue even when life gets to normal, as the State of New York projects a $59-billion budget hole through 2022.

Governor Cuomo already announced that unless Congress passes another relief package, higher taxes and additional cuts will be imposed. That might cause more wealthy people to consider leaving.

However, New York is not alone in this trend. Exposure to the virus, economic uncertainty, and social unrest is prompting waves of Americans to leave big cities mostly in California. On the  other side, Arizona and Texas have benefited from it. 

The data shows that Millennials are leading in the exodus. Some 48% of millennials reported living in the suburbs this year compared with 44% in the previous, according to the research from investment management firm Cowen and Company.

Due to the pandemic, millions of Americans are forced to work from their homes to avoid the spread of the virus. However, it seems that some, vastly tech companies, are going to continue with keeping their officer closed until further notice

Facebook, Google and other tech companies have already announced that they would be working remotely until mid-2021 or even making working from home a permanent status. 

By Michael Kern for Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Could This Simple Solution Make Every American A Millionaire?

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.