"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,944.20 -2.10 -0.11%
Platinum 10 mins 950.70 -20.70 -2.13%
WTI Crude 11 mins 42.74 +1.13 +2.72%
Gasoline 11 mins 1.247 +0.042 +3.49%
Ethanol 33 mins 1.230 +0.013 +1.07%
Silver 10 mins 25.91 -0.14 -0.53%
Silver 10 mins 25.91 -0.14 -0.53%
Copper 10 mins 2.888 +0.012 +0.42%
Brent Crude 11 mins 45.47 +0.97 +2.18%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.148 -0.023 -1.06%
Heating Oil 11 mins 1.258 +0.019 +1.56%
  • 2 hours Russian Prestige And American Politics: The COVID Vaccine Race
  • 4 hours Is The Silver Rally Over Or Just Getting Started?
  • 1 day Alibaba-Backed Tesla Competitor Set To IPO In The U.S.
  • 1 day Emerging Economies Could Get Left Behind In Race For COVID Vaccine
  • 2 days Dead Malls Could Be Amazon’s Next Target
  • 2 days Unpacking Biden's Energy Plan
  • 2 days Russia Aims To Become World's Top Gold Producer
  • 3 days Global Tech Stocks On Edge Over Trump TikTok Ban
  • 3 days Cobalt Squeeze Threatens The Electric Vehicle Boom
  • 4 days COVID Has Sparked A Surge In Cybercrime
  • 4 days Precious Metals Bulls Still Have Plenty Of Room To Run
  • 5 days The U.S. Has The Tech To Go Green, But Will It Use It?
  • 5 days Massive Losses Force Russian Commodities Giant To Slash Dividends
  • 6 days Markets Up On Stimulus Hope
  • 6 days UK To Invest In Europe's First Geothermal Lithium Recovery Plant
  • 7 days TikTok Takes Center Stage In US-China Tech War
  • 7 days Are Semiconductor Stocks Overvalued?
  • 8 days Jobs Report Doesn’t Say Much Amid COVID Uncertainty
  • 8 days Crypto FOMO Heats Up As Bitcoin Climbs Above $11,000
  • 9 days Aluminum Is Bouncing Back In China
Global Gold Mine Production Growth Set To Rebound

Global Gold Mine Production Growth Set To Rebound

A report by Fitch Solutions…

Gold Prices Surge Above $1,800

Gold Prices Surge Above $1,800

The rally in the gold…

Russia Aims To Become World's Top Gold Producer

Russia Aims To Become World's Top Gold Producer

Despite some disruptions caused by…

AG Metalminer

AG Metalminer

AGmetalminer.com

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Precious Metals

Is The Silver Rally Over Or Just Getting Started?

By AG Metalminer - Aug 12, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT Silver Rally

Silver’s rise has been meteoric since its low in mid-March.

The precious metal’s surge has been particularly notable over the last month.

Both gold and silver have benefited from cheap money, a weak dollar and stronger oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is presently around 0.57%, while the oil price is holding around $42 per barrel.

Stay up to date on MetalMiner with weekly, monthly, or quarterly updates – without the sales pitch. 

Dollar’s slide drives commodities up

Driving all commodities higher, the U.S. dollar index has slipped nearly 7% in the last three-month period. Measured against six major currencies, the dollar is down nearly 9% from its March highs and is on track for its worst month since 2011, according to a Yahoo Finance report.

Other investment products, like Bitcoin, are also up sharply.

However, gold and silver have been stealing the headlines.

investors are betting on gold going through $2,100/ounce shortly and silver to top $30/ounce.

Silver lining

Unlike gold, though, the fundamentals for silver have some decent legs.

The LME has operated the LMEprecious suite of exchange-traded contracts since 2017. In a recent update note, the LME reported industrial demand for silver last year topped 16,200 tons. Furthermore, demand is forecasted to increase thanks to its role as a component in antennae for the new 5G mobile network infrastructures being rolled out around the world.

Like gold, silver benefits from the jewelry market, which is expected to pick up as economies gradually recover from lockdowns. In addition, silver has a wide range of industrial applications, which are coming back fast — first in Asia, but now in Europe and the U.S.

Looking ahead at the silver price

Two weeks ago, analysts at Goldman Sachs lifted their 12-month forecast for silver to $30 per ounce by year’s end.

However, that prediction became within reach after just a fortnight.

The bank’s prediction was based largely on the back of an expected continuing weakness in the greenback. The analysts argued a further 5% decline is probable before the year’s end. On top of that, no end is in sight for rock-bottom interest rates. Related: Are Semiconductor Stocks Overvalued?

Silver’s rise has been so dramatic over the last 30 days; a pullback is to be expected.

In fact, silver bulls are said to be looking for short corrections to create more value to add to positions.

Both gold and silver retrenched yesterday. Gold fell below $2,000/ounce, while silver dropped toward $27/ounce.

But whether that will be enough to dampen spirits for a push higher in coming weeks will depend on the course of the dollar, indications on post-pandemic recovery and further action by the Fed regarding longer for lower interest rates.

You’d be brave to bet against it.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia Aims To Become World's Top Gold Producer

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.