"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,704.10 -9.20 -0.54%
Platinum 15 mins 779.30 +0.80 +0.10%
WTI Crude 29 mins 21.93 +1.54 +7.55%
Gasoline 29 mins 0.847 +0.026 +3.10%
Ethanol 1 hour 1.014 +0.006 +0.60%
Silver 15 mins 14.83 +0.03 +0.23%
Silver 15 mins 14.83 +0.03 +0.23%
Copper 15 mins 2.334 +0.021 +0.91%
Brent Crude 29 mins 28.30 +1.10 +4.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.112 +0.119 +5.97%
Heating Oil 10 mins 0.836 +0.033 +4.15%
  • 2 hours 5 Biotech Stocks To Follow In 2020
  • 2 hours 2 Reasons To Bet On Bitcoin Right Now
  • 6 hours Gold vs. Silver: Which Is The Better Buy?
  • 8 hours The Fed Pledges To Prop Up Economy Until Crisis Subsides
  • 10 hours Commodities Barely Weather The COVID Storm
  • 1 day One Biotech Stock For 2020
  • 2 days Silver Is Back And Better Than Ever
  • 3 days Why Gold Is Better Than Cash In Times Of Crisis
  • 3 days Mining Industry Loses $6.9 Billion In Production
  • 4 days COVID Earnings: Oddly Good And Shockingly Bad
  • 4 days Musk Eyes A $750 Million Payday
  • 5 days How COVID-19 Is Impacting The U.S. Housing Market
  • 5 days Gold Prices Stuck In Limbo Ahead Of Key Fed Decision
  • 6 days Gold’s Shine Is Rather Dull Under COVID-19
  • 6 days The Origins Of Globalization
  • 7 days Pandemic Puts Final Nail In Brick-And-Mortar Coffin
  • 7 days How Coronavirus Has Created A New Normal In Our Daily Lives
  • 8 days Loans From China: A Private Political Hot Potato
  • 9 days Will The Fed Bail Out Big Oil?
  • 10 days Battery Metals Remain Relatively Strong Despite Market Downturn
Cobalt May Be The Key To Clean Hydrogen Fuel

Cobalt May Be The Key To Clean Hydrogen Fuel

A new study has found…

These Rare Stones Are About To Become Priceless

These Rare Stones Are About To Become Priceless

Mining giant Rio Tinto is…

Miners Face Looming Water Crisis

Miners Face Looming Water Crisis

Stricter environmental regulations and changing…

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Writer, Safehaven.com

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com and Safehaven.com

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Other

Commodities Barely Weather The COVID Storm

By Tom Kool - May 04, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT Commodities

It’s been a mixed bag for commodities, and it’s mostly been negative, with oil and gas and agriculture taking huge hits from the pandemic, and gold only humbly rallying on its safe haven laurels, while battery metals can’t catch a break despite production shut-ins. 

Overall, the month ended on a sour note, more than anything dragged down by West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices going into negative territory briefly. 

For oil, it’s about crippling demand amid a major supply glut that has everyone scrambling for storage, while for agriculture, it’s about major supply chain disruptions. 

Last month, the Bloomberg Commodity Index hit its lowest level ever, and for this year, it’s down 25.7%, and on the month, it’s down about 1.6%. 

For oil, the June WTI contract settled at $18.84 on Thursday, down 8%. But gasoline futures were up on the month by 22%, likely on hopes of a summer driving season that may or may not happen.  

Prices for battery metals such as lithium, cobalt and graphite are taking a hit amid the pandemic, which is crushing demand for EVs and other battery products. And predictions are taking cues from China, where giant Tianqi Lithium’s sudden massive debt problem that’s leading it to try to dump assets to pay it down. Just five years ago, this company was scooping up every lithium-related asset it could get its hands on as Beijing pursued production dominance. 

Cobalt supply is expected to fall by 7% in 2020 due COVI-19-related closures, suspensions and operational restrictions. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the world’s biggest cobalt producer, saw exports fall 15% in Q1, while other closures out output cuts are coming out of Morocco, Madagascar and Canada. The shut-ins are doing nothing to boost cobalt prices, however. As of April 21, spot prices for cobalt remain unchanged month-on-month at $13.38/lb. 

Nickel production is also down by around 30%, with the biggest miners halting some operations, but demand is dismally low. Nonetheless, nickel spot prices were up overall in April. 

Analysts predict a surplus for this year of about 150,000 tons of surplus metal or 10% of global supply could accumulate. 

While platinum, palladium and rhodium had been enjoying some very good times prior to the pandemic, they are losing some of their lustre because of the auto industry culling. Platinum, palladium and rhodium all have growing applications in the auto industry for catalytic converters. In Europe, where the industry is diesel-heavy, it’s more about platinum, while in the U.S. palladium rules the day. 

Last week, gold hit $1,750 an ounce, but has since pared some of those gains, down to $1,677 on Thursday as investors looked at the prospects of economic reopenings, coupled with profit-taking from last week’s rally. 

But a number of analysts think we’ll see the turning point because prices have been moving downward for 10 years already. 

As John LaForge, head of real asset strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, tells the New York Times, “What we’ve seen in 2020 is just an extension of what’s been happening over the last decade. We’ve gone through the crashing phase of commodities and now we’re probably where prices are pretty close to turning.”

By Tom Kool for Safehaven.com 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Illegal Mining Could Be Spreading Coronavirus To Indigenous Communities

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.