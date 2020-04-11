"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,752.80 +68.50 +4.07%
Platinum 10 mins 748.60 +15.00 +2.04%
WTI Crude 2 days 22.76 -2.33 -9.29%
Gasoline 2 days 0.677 -0.001 -0.10%
Ethanol 2 days 0.969 +0.041 +4.42%
Silver 10 mins 16.05 +0.85 +5.58%
Silver 10 mins 16.05 +0.85 +5.58%
Copper 10 mins 2.260 -0.001 -0.02%
Brent Crude 2 days 31.48 -1.36 -4.14%
Natural Gas 2 days 1.733 -0.050 -2.80%
Heating Oil 2 days 0.973 -0.038 -3.77%
  • 6 hours How Coronavirus Changed The FAANG Playbook
  • 14 hours The Coronavirus Crisis Can’t Put A Lid On Coal Production
  • 1 day U.S. Auto Sales Fall To Lowest Level In A Decade
  • 2 days Russia Condemns Trump’s Space Mining Order
  • 2 days The Chinese Billionaires Defying COVID Losses
  • 3 days Trump Signs Executive Order To Protect Private Moon Miners
  • 3 days Renters Are Striking As COVID Reshapes Real Estate
  • 4 days Nothing Can Stop The Tesla Boom
  • 4 days 9 Ways The Lockdown Is Playing Out Around The World
  • 5 days WeWork Sues SoftBank For Withdrawing $3 Billion Insider Payoff
  • 5 days Solving Transportation’s Biggest Problem
  • 5 days Big Banks Could Win Big On Fed Small Business Bailout
  • 5 days Trump Increases Pressure On Venezuela
  • 6 days Researchers Create Organic Battery
  • 6 days Gold Is Still A Safe Haven, But Not Very Alluring
  • 7 days China Is Buying Up Billions Of Barrels Of Cheap Crude Oil
  • 7 days Are Gold Stocks Going To Bounce Back?
  • 8 days The Politics Of A Pandemic
  • 9 days What Does CHina’s EV Slowdown Mean For The Battery Metals Sector?
  • 9 days COVID Report Cards Will Brand Businesses Forever
COVID-19 Could Be The End Of U.S. Coal

COVID-19 Could Be The End Of U.S. Coal

The fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic may…

Trump Tweet Sends Oil Soaring 25%

Trump Tweet Sends Oil Soaring 25%

Oil prices spiked on Thursday…

Oil Falls To $20 For First Time In Nearly Two Decades

Oil Falls To $20 For First Time In Nearly Two Decades

Oil prices plunged on Monday…

Mining.com

Mining.com

Mining.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Energy

The Coronavirus Crisis Can’t Put A Lid On Coal Production

By Mining.com - Apr 11, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT Coal Production

Global coal production is expected to grow only marginally in 2020, from 8.13 billion tonnes in 2019 to 8.17 billion tonnes in 2020, a growth of only 0.5 percent after three consecutive yearly increases, due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, says GlobalData.

The spreading coronavirus pandemic may too heavy of a burden for the already struggling coal miners in the United States, with three companies announcing operations halts due to measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Now, according to the analytics company, disruption has been most significant in China. Coal production declined by around 6 percent in the first two months of 2020 as workers could not return to mine sites due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, by March 4, 83 percent of China’s coal mining capacity was operational and production is now expected to recover over the remainder of 2020 with a forecast decline of only 1.2 percent expected by the year-end.

Thermal coal production is expected to grow by 0.5 percent to 7.05 billion tonnes, while metallurgical coal production is forecast to be flat at 1.1 billion tonnes.

Over the next four years, the production of thermal coal is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 1.9 percent to reach 7.6 billion tonnes by 2023, due to increasing demand from India and China.

“Across the globe, compared with other commodities coal production is only expected to be marginally affected by the impact of the coronavirus as thermal coal mines are permitted to operate during lockdowns as they are deemed essential to maintain power supplies,” says Vinneth Bajaj, senior mining analyst at GlobalData.

China’s overall annual coal consumption is expected to decline by 0.5 percent, due to the lockdown of industrial areas with thermal coal consumption falling by around 0.3 percent in 2020.

Through to 1 March 2020, Chinese coal-fired power plants reported a 3 percent decline in their coal consumption, with an 8 percent decline in the country’s power generation during the first two months of 2020.

In India, around 845 million tonnes of coal is expected to be produced in 2020 – an 8.3 percent increase compared to 2019.

Elsewhere, thermal coal mines in South Africa have been permitted to operate despite the country’s 21-day lockdown.

“Longer term, whilst power demand is growing, we will see coal declining as a proportion of the power generated. At present, 67 percent and 75 percent of the electricity in China and India is generated from coal,” Vinneth adds.

“However, both counties have environmental commitments to reduce carbon emissions, and have targeted to reduce these shares to 58.5 percent and 50 percent by 2030 respectively.” 

By Mining.com 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Is Buying Up Billions Of Barrels Of Cheap Crude Oil

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.