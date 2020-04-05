"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,645.70 +8.00 +0.49%
Platinum 15 mins 718.10 -11.90 -1.63%
WTI Crude 1 day 28.34 +3.02 +11.93%
Gasoline 1 day 0.692 +0.029 +4.35%
Ethanol 1 day 0.864 -0.001 -0.12%
Silver 15 mins 14.49 -0.16 -1.09%
Silver 15 mins 14.49 -0.16 -1.09%
Copper 15 mins 2.193 -0.026 -1.17%
Brent Crude 1 day 34.11 +4.17 +13.93%
Natural Gas 1 day 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Heating Oil 1 day 1.071 +0.076 +7.59%
  • 3 hours China Is Buying Up Billions Of Barrels Of Cheap Crude Oil
  • 21 hours Are Gold Stocks Going To Bounce Back?
  • 1 day The Politics Of A Pandemic
  • 2 days Gold Is Still A Safe Haven, But Not Very Alluring
  • 2 days What Does CHina’s EV Slowdown Mean For The Battery Metals Sector?
  • 3 days COVID Report Cards Will Brand Businesses Forever
  • 3 days Trump Tweet Sends Oil Soaring 25%
  • 4 days Why The Coronavirus Economic Crash Is Worse Than You Think
  • 4 days Is A Global Currency Necessary?
  • 5 days America Has Shed 500,000 Millionaires Since The Coronavirus Lockdown Began
  • 5 days Trump Wants Another $2 Trillion Economic Intervention
  • 6 days The Surprising Businesses Deemed “Essential” During The Coronavirus Lockdown
  • 6 days Priceless Van Gogh "Spring Garden" Painting Stolen
  • 6 days Oil Falls To $20 For First Time In Nearly Two Decades
  • 6 days COVID-19 Could Be The End Of U.S. Coal
  • 7 days How Much Does Your Social Security Number Cost? $4 On The Dark Web
  • 8 days Silver Stocks Have Been Decimated In The Coronavirus Sell-Off
  • 9 days How Blockchain Tech Could Make Mergers And Acquisitions More Efficient
  • 9 days America’s Shortage Of This Metal Keeps Trump Up At Night
  • 10 days Bidet Bonanza: Defying The Toilet Paper Shortage
Trump Tweet Sends Oil Soaring 25%

Trump Tweet Sends Oil Soaring 25%

Oil prices spiked on Thursday…

COVID-19 Could Be The End Of U.S. Coal

COVID-19 Could Be The End Of U.S. Coal

The fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic may…

Oil Falls To $20 For First Time In Nearly Two Decades

Oil Falls To $20 For First Time In Nearly Two Decades

Oil prices plunged on Monday…

Oilprice.com

Oilprice.com

Writer, OilPrice.com

Information/Articles and Prices on a wide range of commodities: We have assembled a team of experienced writers to provide you with information on Crude Oil,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Energy

China Is Buying Up Billions Of Barrels Of Cheap Crude Oil

By Oilprice.com - Apr 05, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT Cheap Crude

China is hurting. The entire global economy has taken a huge hit from the spread of the coronavirus, but so far none have been hit as hard as China, where the COVID-19 pandemic originated. The world’s second-largest economy came to a grinding halt back in January, leading to a historic economic slump for the nation that has seen nothing but growth in recent years. 

Last month Business Day reported that “China suffered an even deeper slump than analysts feared at the start of the year” as “industrial output plunged 13.5% in January and February from a year earlier, retail sales fell 20.5%, and fixed-asset investment dropped 24.5%. The unemployment rate jumped to a record 6.2% in February, when the outbreak worsened and much of the economy was shut down.”

That has major implications for all of us. “China Stopped Its Economy to Tackle Coronavirus. Now the World Suffers,” proclaimed a New York Times headline early last month. “If the coronavirus plunges the world into recession, China will be the biggest reason,” the article reads. To make matters worse, for many economists, the looming recession seems to be a matter of when, not if. “Economists caution that [China’s] shutdown threatens the economies of Japan, South Korea, Europe and even the United States. Huge corporations like Apple, Microsoft, AB InBev and Pfizer have already seen an impact,” and “even those warnings understate China’s reach.”

The oil industry is no exception. As China’s economy halted and the coronavirus continued to spread, oil demand plummeted. This led to a disagreement between the OPEC+ members of Saudi Arabia and Russia, which resulted in a broken alliance and then an all-out oil price war. Now. we’re suffering from one of the biggest oil price crashes in history, the Permian Basin is being rocked by tens of thousands of layoffs, and the first major United States shale company has already succumbed to the crisis and declared bankruptcy this week. And that company, Whiting Petroleum, “is just the ‘first domino’ to fall in US shale wipeout,” according to CNBC

And now, with crude oil prices through the floor, the Chinese economy has emerged from its slumber to buy it all up. “China is moving forward with plans to buy up oil for its emergency reserves after an epic price crash,” Bloomberg reported this week. “The world’s biggest importer is taking advantage of a 60 percent plunge this year to snatch up cheaper barrels for its stockpiles, a source of considerable speculation in the oil market because of the government’s reluctance to release information about their formation, size or use.”

The country intends to buy up so much crude oil in the coming weeks that they won’t have enough state-owned storage to hold it all. According to interviews with industry insiders who asked Bloomberg to maintain their anonymity, Beijing has plans to use commercial storage space as well, while also reaching out to the private sector to encourage them to fill their own tanks with cheap gas as part of a nationwide contingency plan.

“The initial target is to hold government stockpiles equivalent to 90 days of net imports, which could eventually be expanded to as much as 180 days when including commercial reserves,” the Bloomberg report continues. “Ninety days of net crude imports is about 900 million barrels [...]. While the current size of China’s state reserves is unknown, and Beijing could use a different method for calculating net imports, oil traders and analysts estimated it could amount to China buying an additional 80 million to 100 million barrels over the course of the year.”

This could be great news for the global oil market, which desperately needs to sell off some of the glut that brought oil prices so low in the first place, but likely will not make enough of a dent to correct the problem any time soon. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Trump Tweet Sends Oil Soaring 25%

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.