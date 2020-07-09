"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,804.30 -16.30 -0.90%
Platinum 10 mins 847.30 -36.70 -4.15%
WTI Crude 11 mins 39.86 -1.04 -2.54%
Gasoline 11 mins 1.257 -0.034 -2.61%
Ethanol 17 mins 1.388 +0.028 +2.06%
Silver 10 mins 18.98 -0.19 -0.97%
Silver 10 mins 18.98 -0.19 -0.97%
Copper 10 mins 2.844 +0.020 +0.69%
Brent Crude 11 mins 42.49 -0.80 -1.85%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.803 -0.021 -1.15%
Heating Oil 11 mins 1.222 -0.013 -1.04%
  • 1 hour Electric Vehicle Rebound Bolsters Battery Metal Growth
  • 18 hours BlackRock Makes A Run On Asian Stocks
  • 1 day Gold Prices Surge Above $1,800
  • 2 days Chinese Stocks Soar On Bullish Economic Data
  • 2 days Apple’s “Holy Grail Of Data” Leaves Energy Traders Disappointed
  • 2 days Gold Rally Adds $250 Billion To Top 50 Miners' Market Cap
  • 3 days TikTok Is Becoming A New Battleground For Tech Politics
  • 3 days Peru's Mining Industry Pummeled As Coronavirus Cases Surge
  • 3 days Why The World Is So Divided In Its COVID-19 Response
  • 4 days Equities Cheer Stellar Jobs Report, But It May Be Fleeting
  • 5 days Is Tech Billionaire Peter Thiel Done With Trump?
  • 5 days Musk Takes To Twitter To Troll The SEC
  • 6 days Lunar Mining May Commence As Early As 2025
  • 7 days Immigration Will Go Bust Without $1.2B Bailout
  • 7 days The Economics Of The Space Race
  • 8 days Why The World's Central Banks Aren't Yet Sold On Renewables
  • 9 days How Much More Cash Can Uber Burn?
  • 9 days Inside The Biggest Counterfeit Gold Scandal In Recent History
  • 9 days EU-U.S. Trade Relations Are Deteriorating
  • 10 days Over 184 Companies Have Bailed On Facebook
Five Things To Watch In The Battery Metals Market

Five Things To Watch In The Battery Metals Market

The value chain of a…

Iron Prices Fall Victim To Coronavirus Panic

Iron Prices Fall Victim To Coronavirus Panic

Benchmark iron ore prices fell…

What Does CHina’s EV Slowdown Mean For The Battery Metals Sector?

What Does CHina’s EV Slowdown Mean For The Battery Metals Sector?

China’s electric vehicle boom is…

Oilprice.com

Oilprice.com

Writer, OilPrice.com

Information/Articles and Prices on a wide range of commodities: We have assembled a team of experienced writers to provide you with information on Crude Oil,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Industrial Metals

Electric Vehicle Rebound Bolsters Battery Metal Growth

By Oilprice.com - Jul 09, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT Battery Metals

The fog is starting to lift for metals producers, as the race for dominance in electric vehicle markets is heating up.

Like many markets, metals have hit rock bottom in recent months as the Coronavirus pandemic combined with oversupply took a heavy toll, but the forecasts are changing.

Suppliers had been overly optimistic about demand, with 2018 seeing a peak in metals such as lithium and cobalt, causing prices to tumble more than half from their peak that year. Just when the market was starting to see recovery, the pandemic hit and set off a demand slowdown that took away hope for strong recovery anytime soon.

Now, the tide is starting to turn, according to leading executives and analysts in this industry.

Kent Masters, CEO of the world's largest lithium producer, Albemarle Corp., expects a strong market by 2022. He's in agreement with BloombergNEF and other analysts on electric vehicles.

Nickel, aluminum, phosphorus, and iron are expected to lead the way during this decade, while copper, graphite, and lithium also expected to do very well. Government incentives in China and Europe will also bolster demand for these metals.

Battery costs are falling too as major battery manufacturers battle for supplier contracts with Tesla, Volkswagen, General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Honda, BMW, Daimler, and other global automakers. It’s yet another factor being considered for strong sales growth for these metals in EV batteries.

There’s reason to be bullish “over the next few years once we get through the current predicament,” said Chris Berry, president of House Mountain Partners, an industry consultant. “The European Union, in particular, is essentially rebuilding their automotive supply chains around battery metals, and incentivizing EV adoption. The Chinese have re-instituted the EV subsidy regime as well.”

The demand will clearly be there, according to BloombergNEF. The analyst firm expects global electric-vehicle sales will return to growth over the next few years. Sales should be rising from 2 million last year to 8.5 million by 2025, then climb to about 26 million by 2030.

The market for cathodes, the most common element in EV batteries, is expected to reach $58.5 billion in size by 2024 from $7 billion in 2018, according to a United Nations report. These outlooks have led Albemarle Corp., to expect a market turnaround by 2022. 

Demand is already starting to pick up, according to Masters, Albemarle's new CEO.

“It will ramp up and use up that excess supply,” Masters said. “And in time, there’ll be a play where demand outstrips supply and pricing will change dramatically.”

EV makers will see a surge in lithium prices, raising the bar on making EVs more cost competitive to potential buyers. Battery-grade lithium prices could surge up by about 42 percent in 2022 from their current levels. That comes from “rising conviction” on EV demand from reactivated Chinese incentives and new subsidies coming up in Europe.

Cobalt is facing similar supply constraints during the pandemic. Top producing cobalt market, the Democratic Republic of Congo, had already been feeling the squeeze. Along with the Coronavirus, Glencore Plc’s Mutada copper and cobalt mine had already shut down last year. Mutanda provided about one fifth of the world’s cobalt production in 2018, according to Darton Commodities.

Battery-grade nickel should see a tight balance in the next two to three years as demand for lithium-ion batteries picks up, said BloombergNEF analyst Allan Ray Restauro. There could be a significant supply deficit as early as 2023, when nickel prices start to recover, Restauro said.

Oil prices reaching historic lows hasn’t been enough to take China off its path toward converting over to EVs. China will be doubling down on its push into “new energy vehicles” through a range of incentive programs.

Germany set up a recovery budget of about 130 billion euro ($146 billion) that allocates about 41 billion euros to public transport, EVs, and renewable energy. France is putting about 8 billion euros into a stimulus package for the auto industry. That will focus mainly on the domestic EV supply chain.

Enthusiasm over Tesla’s vehicles and stock prices is fueling hopes for higher battery metal prices. The company has seen a 280 percent share-price rise since mid-March. This has come about as Tesla new vehicle deliveries had a 4.9 percent decline in the second quarter compared to quarter a year ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged EV makers, but shareholder confidence electric car makers remains strong.

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Peru's Mining Industry Pummeled As Coronavirus Cases Surge

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.