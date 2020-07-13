"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,805.10 -9.00 -0.50%
Platinum 10 mins 850.90 -12.10 -1.40%
WTI Crude 11 mins 39.67 -0.43 -1.07%
Gasoline 12 mins 1.248 -0.025 -1.96%
Ethanol 55 mins 1.330 +0.010 +0.76%
Silver 10 mins 19.49 -0.30 -1.51%
Silver 10 mins 19.49 -0.30 -1.51%
Copper 10 mins 2.922 -0.034 -1.13%
Brent Crude 40 mins 42.72 -0.52 -1.20%
Natural Gas 13 mins 1.728 -0.011 -0.63%
Heating Oil 10 mins 1.216 -0.007 -0.59%
  • 2 hours The Fed’s Slippery Slope
  • 4 hours Precious Metals Pulled Ahead Of The Pack In The First Half Of 2020
  • 5 hours Tesla Faces $20 Billion In Short Interest
  • 6 hours China's Economic Recovery Remains Tepid
  • 8 hours Silver Inches Closer To $20
  • 9 hours The Secret Life Of Lithium
  • 23 hours The Pandemic Proof $53 Billion Industry Wall Street Can’t Ignore
  • 1 day Will Gold Hit $2,000?
  • 1 day Trump’s Proposed Regulation Could Slow The ESG Boom
  • 2 days India To Auction 41 Coal Assets
  • 2 days Eldorado Sees Gold Production Soar In Second Quarte
  • 3 days Do Gold Stocks Still Have Upside Potential?
  • 4 days The S&P 500’s Top Companies Hold $2.5 Trillion In Debt
  • 4 days Electric Vehicle Rebound Bolsters Battery Metal Growth
  • 5 days BlackRock Makes A Run On Asian Stocks
  • 5 days Gold Prices Surge Above $1,800
  • 6 days Chinese Stocks Soar On Bullish Economic Data
  • 6 days Apple’s “Holy Grail Of Data” Leaves Energy Traders Disappointed
  • 6 days Gold Rally Adds $250 Billion To Top 50 Miners' Market Cap
  • 7 days TikTok Is Becoming A New Battleground For Tech Politics
BHP Takes The Crown As World’s Top Copper Miner

BHP Takes The Crown As World’s Top Copper Miner

BHP is now officially the…

Peru's Mining Industry Pummeled As Coronavirus Cases Surge

Peru's Mining Industry Pummeled As Coronavirus Cases Surge

Mining companies operating in Peru…

China's $570 Billion Stimulus Is A Boon For Copper

China's $570 Billion Stimulus Is A Boon For Copper

Copper and iron ore prices…

Mining.com

Mining.com

Mining.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Industrial Metals

The Secret Life Of Lithium

By Mining.com - Jul 13, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT Lithium

The Sun is likely to produce lithium in the future, according to a new study by scientists at the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

In a paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the researchers state that stars like the Sun create lithium through their lives after they have swelled to become red giants or luminous giant stars in a late phase of stellar evolution. At some point in the future, the Sun itself will reach this stage.

These findings challenge the commonly held idea that these celestial objects only destroy lithium. This belief was widely accepted because the element gets extinguished very easily inside stars where it is too hot for it to survive.

THESE FINDINGS CHALLENGE THE COMMONLY HELD IDEA THAT SUN-LIKE STARS ONLY DESTROY LITHIUM

But by using data from a huge stellar spectroscopic survey based on The Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope in China and from an Australian star survey known as GALAH, the team at the Chinese Academy of Sciences was able to prove that previous assumptions were wrong.    Related: Why Big Finance Is Bailing On Fossil Fuels

“By looking at starlight, we can determine what the stars are made of,” Yerra Bharat Kumar, lead author of the study, said in a media statement. “Models show that our current theories about how stars evolve do not predict this lithium production at all. Thus, the study has created a tension between observations and theory.” 

According to Kumar and his group, since the newly created lithium will end up being blown off the stars in stellar winds, it will also help researchers understand how Sun-like stars contribute to the lithium content of our Galaxy and of planets like Earth.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

India To Auction 41 Coal Assets

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.