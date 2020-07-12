"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,807.00 +5.10 +0.28%
Platinum 15 mins 850.10 +4.20 +0.50%
WTI Crude 11 mins 40.21 -0.34 -0.84%
Gasoline 17 mins 1.267 -0.016 -1.25%
Ethanol 2 days 1.320 -0.075 -5.38%
Silver 15 mins 19.32 +0.27 +1.40%
Silver 15 mins 19.32 +0.27 +1.40%
Copper 15 mins 2.981 +0.084 +2.88%
Brent Crude 10 mins 42.90 -0.34 -0.79%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.782 -0.023 -1.27%
Heating Oil 11 mins 1.237 -0.005 -0.36%
  • 5 hours The Pandemic Proof $53 Billion Industry Wall Street Can’t Ignore
  • 8 hours Will Gold Hit $2,000?
  • 12 hours Trump’s Proposed Regulation Could Slow The ESG Boom
  • 1 day India To Auction 41 Coal Assets
  • 2 days Eldorado Sees Gold Production Soar In Second Quarte
  • 2 days Do Gold Stocks Still Have Upside Potential?
  • 3 days The S&P 500’s Top Companies Hold $2.5 Trillion In Debt
  • 4 days Electric Vehicle Rebound Bolsters Battery Metal Growth
  • 4 days BlackRock Makes A Run On Asian Stocks
  • 5 days Gold Prices Surge Above $1,800
  • 5 days Chinese Stocks Soar On Bullish Economic Data
  • 5 days Apple’s “Holy Grail Of Data” Leaves Energy Traders Disappointed
  • 6 days Gold Rally Adds $250 Billion To Top 50 Miners' Market Cap
  • 6 days TikTok Is Becoming A New Battleground For Tech Politics
  • 6 days Peru's Mining Industry Pummeled As Coronavirus Cases Surge
  • 7 days Why The World Is So Divided In Its COVID-19 Response
  • 7 days Equities Cheer Stellar Jobs Report, But It May Be Fleeting
  • 8 days Is Tech Billionaire Peter Thiel Done With Trump?
  • 8 days Musk Takes To Twitter To Troll The SEC
  • 9 days Lunar Mining May Commence As Early As 2025
Gold Rally Adds $250 Billion To Top 50 Miners' Market Cap

Gold Rally Adds $250 Billion To Top 50 Miners' Market Cap

The Top 50 most valuable…

Gold Prices Surge Above $1,800

Gold Prices Surge Above $1,800

The rally in the gold…

Do Gold Stocks Still Have Upside Potential?

Do Gold Stocks Still Have Upside Potential?

The gold miners’ stocks are…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Safehaven

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Precious Metals

Will Gold Hit $2,000?

By Michael Kern - Jul 12, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT Gold

Gold is soaring past an eight-year high now, even as equities are rebounding, in a bizarre setup that sees the two moving in lockstep when traditionally gold would be a safe haven asset that replaces money in the stock market in times of crisis. 

What it means is that our favorite safe haven asset is acting more like a riskier asset as it passed the psychological resistance point of $1,800 on Tuesday--a place it hasn’t been since 2011.

Driving gold up are plunging U.S. bond yields that do not seem positioned to reverse, amid economic recovery that appears to be flattening, another surge in coronavirus cases, and the political drama building ahead of November presidential elections. 

After gold’s rally Tuesday, and then its slight--and temporary retreat Wednesday--some analysts thought that was it. 

“Gold has been overbought quite a bit after it surpassed the $1,800 level and now we are seeing some investors selling off,” CNBC quoted Edward Meir, analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets, as saying. 

But it was just a blip. 

By Friday morning, gold was at $1,806, and growing numbers of analysts were looking ahead at the next psychological resistance point: $2,000. 

Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz told CNBC that the “macro set-up is so perfect for something like gold”. 

Why? Because the Fed and global central banks are on a money-printing free-for-all. 

“Gold is going to take out the old highs, $1,950 or something, and it is going to keep going. I think we are just starting this move,” Novogratz said. 

Likewise, ABN AMRO precious metal strategist Georgette Boele on Thursday reaffirmed her outlook for gold prices to end the year close to $1,900 an ounce, but updated her 2021 forecast to around $2,000 an ounce--up from $1,800 earlier. 

“Now the psychological resistance of USD 1,800 per ounce has been surpassed. It seems that investors will only be satisfied if the former peak in gold prices at USD 1,931 per ounce is reached and taken out. Above that the important psychological level of USD 2,000 per ounce is within reach,” Boele wrote in a report, as carried by Kitco. 

In a Thursday note to clients cited by MarketWatch, Renaissance Macro Research chairman Jeff deGraaf referred to the “continued tailwind for gold”, noting: “As real yields turn negative, opportunity costs for holding non-yielding assets essentially vanish, particularly when viewed through the historical lens of fiat currencies and their purchasing power. ” 

In other words, gold has been rendered even more precious because it now is combining the ultimate elements: speculation and virtually no yield at the precise time that equities also have almost no yield.  

The remaining million-dollar question is this: Will real yields now rise on future stellar economic performance, or will they continue to fall?

It’s really a political question at this point, and it will depend on who is in charge of the COVID economic recovery: The Fed or the White House. 

If it’s the Fed, as posited by the Wall Street Journal, “that would likely mean lower yields for even longer” if history is any indicator. 

As it stands, it’s looking good for gold, with the Fed warning that the second rally of COVID infections could freeze economic recovery altogether. 

By Michael Kern for Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Do Gold Stocks Still Have Upside Potential?

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.