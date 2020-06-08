"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,703.70 -1.40 -0.08%
Platinum 10 mins 864.10 +2.90 +0.34%
WTI Crude 11 mins 38.53 +0.34 +0.89%
Gasoline 12 mins 1.208 +0.013 +1.09%
Ethanol 4 hours 1.245 +0.013 +1.06%
Silver 10 mins 17.94 +0.04 +0.23%
Silver 10 mins 17.94 +0.04 +0.23%
Copper 10 mins 2.585 +0.020 +0.76%
Brent Crude 2 hours 40.80 -1.50 -3.55%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.821 +0.032 +1.79%
Heating Oil 10 mins 1.129 +0.008 +0.71%
  • 34 mins Millennials Are Pouring Into Fee-Free Brokerage Apps
  • 6 hours Gold Climbs Back Above $1,700
  • 8 hours How Big Will The Next Real Estate Bust Be?
  • 1 day Regulators Force Insurance Companies To Offer Discounts
  • 1 day India's Solar Sector On The Verge Of Collapse
  • 2 days Will The U.S. Nuclear Industry Survive COVID-19?
  • 2 days Does The Gold Rally Have Legs?
  • 3 days Gold ETFs See Record Inflows
  • 3 days What's Fueling The Silver Stock Rally?
  • 4 days Fake News Is A New Virus Without A Cure
  • 4 days The Countries Hit Hardest By COVID-19
  • 4 days China's $700 Billion Infrastructure Package Sends Copper Soaring
  • 4 days Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?
  • 5 days Americans Are Counting On Another COVID Stimulus Check
  • 5 days What's Next For Hong Kong?
  • 6 days Bitcoin Fails To Stay Above $10,000
  • 6 days Bill Gates And Big Oil Chase The Dream Of Nuclear Fusion
  • 6 days Top Jeweler To Use Only Recycled Gold And Silver
  • 7 days America’s Multi-Front Meltdown
  • 7 days Gold Up As U.S. Civil Unrest Escalates
Gold ETFs See Record Inflows

Gold ETFs See Record Inflows

The gold price jumped by…

Does The Gold Rally Have Legs?

Does The Gold Rally Have Legs?

 The gold miners’ stocks just…

Top Jeweler To Use Only Recycled Gold And Silver

Top Jeweler To Use Only Recycled Gold And Silver

Danish jewellery maker Pandora said…

Mining.com

Mining.com

Mining.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Precious Metals

Gold Climbs Back Above $1,700

By Mining.com - Jun 08, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT Gold Prices

Gold price edged higher on Monday, rebounding from the previous session’s steep fall, as investors are hopeful of further monetary policy action from the US Federal Reserve this week.

Spot gold climbed 0.4% to $1,690.90 per ounce by 11:30 a.m. EST, while US gold futures rose 1.0% to $1,698.20 per ounce in New York.

“The Fed will continue to have uber dovish policies, they will continue to suppress real rates and that’s the main driver for gold purchases over the last few months,” Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities, told Reuters, adding that the macro implications will continue to support the precious metal.

Bullion fell as much as 2.4% to $1,670.14 on Friday — its lowest in more than a month — as an unexpected surge in US employment numbers for the month of May raised hopes for a quick economic recovery and boosted investor appetite for riskier assets.

However, the uptick in gold could also be of technical nature, says Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“THE BREAK BELOW $1,700 ON FRIDAY IS ONCE AGAIN ATTRACTING SOME DEMAND FROM INVESTORS, WHO HAVE BEEN WAITING ON THE SIDELINES FOR A CORRECTION”

Ole Hansen, analyst, Saxo Bank

“The break below $1,700 on Friday is once again attracting some demand from investors, who have been waiting on the sidelines for a correction,” he added.

Investors now await the decisions to materialize from the US Central Bank’s policy meetings, set to take place Tuesday through Wednesday, which analysts believe may leave the door open for further stimulus.

Meanwhile, spot silver rose 0.8% to $17.56 an ounce, platinum advanced 2.2% to $837.10 and palladium jumped 3.4% to $2,023.50.

By Mining.com 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Does The Gold Rally Have Legs?

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.