"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,744.10 +4.30 +0.25%
Platinum 15 mins 829.20 +5.20 +0.63%
WTI Crude 11 mins 35.87 -0.47 -1.29%
Gasoline 11 mins 1.114 -0.005 -0.47%
Ethanol 10 hours 1.250 +0.058 +4.87%
Silver 15 mins 17.62 -0.27 -1.50%
Silver 15 mins 17.62 -0.27 -1.50%
Copper 15 mins 2.585 -0.002 -0.08%
Brent Crude 11 mins 38.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.780 -0.033 -1.82%
Heating Oil 11 mins 1.104 +0.016 +1.48%
  • 28 mins Gold Prices Inch Higher On Fed's Bleak Economic Outlook
  • 1 day Cash In A Post-Pandemic World
  • 2 days The Travel Stock Trap
  • 2 days Battery Metal Supply Chain Disruptions Weigh On EV Industry
  • 2 days Tesla's New Rival Explodes Following IPO
  • 3 days Demand For Life Insurance Soars Despite Dropping Sales
  • 3 days Britain Crosses Key Energy Landmark
  • 3 days COVID-19 Is Fueling A Global Video Game Boom
  • 4 days Millennials Are Pouring Into Fee-Free Brokerage Apps
  • 4 days Gold Climbs Back Above $1,700
  • 4 days How Big Will The Next Real Estate Bust Be?
  • 5 days Regulators Force Insurance Companies To Offer Discounts
  • 5 days India's Solar Sector On The Verge Of Collapse
  • 6 days Will The U.S. Nuclear Industry Survive COVID-19?
  • 6 days Does The Gold Rally Have Legs?
  • 7 days Gold ETFs See Record Inflows
  • 7 days What's Fueling The Silver Stock Rally?
  • 8 days Fake News Is A New Virus Without A Cure
  • 8 days The Countries Hit Hardest By COVID-19
  • 8 days China's $700 Billion Infrastructure Package Sends Copper Soaring
What's Fueling The Silver Stock Rally?

What's Fueling The Silver Stock Rally?

The price of silver soared…

Gold Climbs Back Above $1,700

Gold Climbs Back Above $1,700

Gold price edged higher on…

Does The Gold Rally Have Legs?

Does The Gold Rally Have Legs?

 The gold miners’ stocks just…

Mining.com

Mining.com

Mining.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Precious Metals

Gold Prices Inch Higher On Fed's Bleak Economic Outlook

By Mining.com - Jun 12, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT Gold Price

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve painted a grim economic outlook and vowed to keep interest rates lower for the foreseeable future.

Earlier in the session, spot gold rose 0.4% to a one-week high of $1,744.60 per ounce, before pulling back to $1,735.05 by noon EST. US Gold futures also rose 1.3% to $1,737.50 per ounce, heading for its biggest gain in more than a month.

Bullion pushed higher late Wednesday following the Fed’s two-day gathering, during which Chairman Jerome Powell said the it is committed to “do whatever we can, for as long as it takes” to help the economy mend from the coronavirus pandemic.

Holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds also advanced for the first time in five sessions as growing concerns of a swift economic recovery, as revealed by the Fed, continue to inject support for safe-haven assets.

In its updated policy statement and projections, the central bank expects a 6.5% contraction by the end of the year, with the unemployment rate ending at 9.3%, well above its long-run rate forecast of 4.1%.

Consequently, almost all officials forecast keeping interest rates near zero through 2022, and the central bank also promised to maintain the current rate of bond purchases.

“You almost couldn’t come up with a better script for a strong fundamental environment for gold than what we saw from the Fed yesterday,” Matt Weller, global head of market research at Gain Capital Group LLC, said in a telephone interview with Bloomberg.

“It’s really an environment of rampant monetary stimulus, and historically that’s exactly the type of environment in which gold has thrived,” Weller added.

Commodity analysts at TD Securities led by Bart Melek echoed a similar bullish sentiment in a Reuters report:

“Even if things start to improve, we don’t expect the Fed to increase rates at all, so we’re going to be in a very low interest rate environment for the foreseeable future, and that’s positive for gold.”

The possibility of a second wave of coronavirus cases has also upped the appeal of the precious metal, while the ongoing civil unrest adds another level of uncertainty, which may further support gold.

Prior to the Fed meetings, Goldman Sachs forecast bullion would rise to $1,800 an ounce over 12 months and may even go beyond $2,000 if inflation expectations outpace a rise in nominal rates — similar to what happened in the third quarter of 2009.

Dominic Schnider, head of commodities & Asia Pacific currencies at UBS Group AG, told Bloomberg:

“The conditions are here for gold still going to $1,800 with rates staying where they are for longer, and real rates expectations potentially shifting more negative.”

So far this year, price of the metal has risen by over 12%, hitting multiple seven-year highs along the way.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Gold Climbs Back Above $1,700

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.