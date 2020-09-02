Gold Prices Sink On Economic Optimism

Gold prices fell further on Wednesday as the US dollar strengthened, while a strong rebound in the nation’s manufacturing sector fuelled hopes of a recovery in the coronavirus-hit economy.

Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1,940.09 per ounce by 12:10 p.m. EDT despite hitting an intraday high of $1,973.25 earlier in the session. US gold futures also declined 1.5% to $1,948.00 per ounce on the Comex.

“The dollar index is rallying and the euro currency is selling off because the inflation data was negative in Europe,” Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, told Reuters.

