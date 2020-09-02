"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,944.30 -0.40 -0.02%
Platinum 10 mins 912.20 +8.10 +0.90%
WTI Crude 12 mins 41.53 +0.02 +0.05%
Gasoline 21 mins 1.201 -0.001 -0.11%
Ethanol 5 hours 1.365 +0.059 +4.52%
Silver 10 mins 27.54 +0.14 +0.51%
Silver 10 mins 27.54 +0.14 +0.51%
Copper 10 mins 3.024 +0.003 +0.10%
Brent Crude 11 mins 44.37 -0.06 -0.14%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.500 +0.014 +0.56%
Heating Oil 11 mins 1.182 -0.006 -0.51%
  • 12 hours Gold Prices Sink On Economic Optimism
  • 1 day Will Microsoft Still Want TikTok Without AI?
  • 2 days Maduro Turns To Gold Mining As Venezuela's Economy Crumbles
  • 2 days America’s Tech ‘Monster-Caps’ Surpass $9.1T
  • 2 days How Big Tech Is Fueling A Renewable Boom In Taiwan
  • 3 days This Battery Could Last For 28,000 Years
  • 3 days Stocks Rise On New COVID Testing Tech
  • 4 days Canada Set To Build $24 Million Rare Earth Processing Plant
  • 5 days Do Silver Miners Still Have Some Upside Potential?
  • 5 days The Sun Is Shining On Renewable Investors
  • 6 days Gold Rally Set To Continue Despite Election Drama
  • 6 days China Looks To Dive Into The American EV Market
  • 6 days Latin American Remittances Defy COVID Predictions
  • 7 days What Does The Rise Of Smart Cities Mean For Humanity?
  • 7 days Chinese Panic Buying Could Fuel A Copper Rally
  • 7 days As Bezos’ Net Worth Tops $200B, Luxury Is Next Stop For Amazon
  • 8 days Elon Musk Hints At Electric Jet Battery
  • 8 days Apple May Be Worth $2 Trillion, But Its Payment Monopoly Is Under Fire
  • 9 days China's Stainless Steel Dominance Is Growing
  • 9 days The Streaming War Has Gone Global
Gold Rally Set To Continue Despite Election Drama

Gold Rally Set To Continue Despite Election Drama

Gold prices have soared this…

Maduro Turns To Gold Mining As Venezuela's Economy Crumbles

Maduro Turns To Gold Mining As Venezuela's Economy Crumbles

Is gold money? Venezuelan President…

Do Silver Miners Still Have Some Upside Potential?

Do Silver Miners Still Have Some Upside Potential?

The silver miners’ stocks have…

Mining.com

Mining.com

Mining.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Precious Metals

Gold Prices Sink On Economic Optimism

By Mining.com - Sep 02, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT Gold

Gold prices fell further on Wednesday as the US dollar strengthened, while a strong rebound in the nation’s manufacturing sector fuelled hopes of a recovery in the coronavirus-hit economy.

Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1,940.09 per ounce by 12:10 p.m. EDT despite hitting an intraday high of $1,973.25 earlier in the session. US gold futures also declined 1.5% to $1,948.00 per ounce on the Comex.

“The dollar index is rallying and the euro currency is selling off because the inflation data was negative in Europe,” Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, told Reuters.

On Tuesday, US manufacturing data showed activity accelerated to a near two-year high during the month of August, increasing optimism about an imminent recovery of the economy.

“As far as the economy is concerned, you are going to get this small bounce in economic data but you are not going to get any significant change in the economy what so ever, not for a long time,” Streible warned.

Bullion prices have surged 28% so far this year after the covid-19 pandemic upended economies, forcing global central banks to provide massive stimulus. The metal is widely considered a hedge against inflation and a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty.

Although inflation could serve as an indicator of gold price movements, it may not be the case the other way round. Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe warned UK lawmakers on Wednesday that it may be a “terrible idea” to look at gold prices as a predictor of inflation.

“If you look at previous episodes where the gold price is very elevated, you realize very quickly that gold is a terrible predictor of inflation,” Vlieghe said.

By Mining.com 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Maduro Turns To Gold Mining As Venezuela's Economy Crumbles

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.