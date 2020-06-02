"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,735.20 -15.10 -0.86%
Platinum 10 mins 870.00 -31.10 -3.45%
WTI Crude 11 mins 36.78 +1.34 +3.78%
Gasoline 11 mins 1.116 +0.049 +4.63%
Ethanol 44 mins 1.160 +0.039 +3.48%
Silver 10 mins 18.31 -0.52 -2.75%
Silver 10 mins 18.31 -0.52 -2.75%
Copper 10 mins 2.492 +0.021 +0.85%
Brent Crude 11 mins 39.49 +1.17 +3.05%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.780 +0.006 +0.34%
Heating Oil 11 mins 1.091 +0.062 +6.03%
  • 1 hour Bill Gates And Big Oil Chase The Dream Of Nuclear Fusion
  • 3 hours Top Jeweler To Use Only Recycled Gold And Silver
  • 20 hours America’s Multi-Front Meltdown
  • 1 day Gold Up As U.S. Civil Unrest Escalates
  • 1 day How BlackRock Became King Of ESG Investing
  • 2 days Americans Don’t Care if TikTok Is A Security Threat
  • 3 days What’s Next In The Trump vs. Twitter Drama?
  • 4 days Escalating Tensions Could Crush $52 Billion China-U.S. Energy Deal
  • 5 days The Fed Is Printing Money At Unprecedented Levels
  • 5 days How Is The Real Estate Market Handling COVID-19?
  • 5 days Gold Flat As Markets Await Fed Chair Speech
  • 5 days What Is Day Trading And Is It Right For You?
  • 5 days Energy CEOs See Big Payouts Despite Oil Price Crash
  • 5 days Saudi Arabia Is Fighting A War On Two Fronts
  • 5 days 40 Million Jobless As Pandemic Fuels Economic Collapse
  • 5 days What Do India's Latest Reforms Mean For Its Coal Industry?
  • 5 days Copper Glut Continues To Grow
  • 6 days How A Pandemic Made Americans Better Workers
  • 6 days The Trillion Dollar Space Race Crosses Another Milestone
  • 6 days Gold Prices Fall As Stock Market Sentiment Turns Positive
Barrick Gold Launches Exploration Program In Japan

Barrick Gold Launches Exploration Program In Japan

Barrick and Japan Gold have kicked…

Gold Prices Stuck In Limbo Ahead Of Key Fed Decision

Gold Prices Stuck In Limbo Ahead Of Key Fed Decision

Gold declined for the third…

Are Gold Stocks Going To Bounce Back?

Are Gold Stocks Going To Bounce Back?

Gold miners’ stocks have endured…

Mining.com

Mining.com

Mining.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Precious Metals

Top Jeweler To Use Only Recycled Gold And Silver

By Mining.com - Jun 02, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT Recycled Gold

Danish jewellery maker Pandora said on Tuesday it would stop using mined gold and silver in its pieces starting in 2025, a sustainability first in an industry that consumes a big portion of the globe’s total precious metals output.

The Copenhagen-based company, the world’s largest jewellery maker by volume, said its shift to recycled supplies would cut carbon emissions by at least 66% for silver and more than 99% for gold.

Pandora, best known for its charms, said that only about 15% the world’s silver supply comes from recycled metal, even though reusing the metals generates a third of the carbon emissions produced by silver mining. Recycled gold, in turn, has emissions 600 times lower than mined gold, it said.

Currently, 71% of the silver and gold in Pandora’s jewellery comes from recycled sources. 

Impact on sales

Chief executive officer, Alexander Lacik, said the new approach won’t drag down the quality of the jewelry produced.

“Metals mined centuries ago are just as good as new,” Lacik said in the statement. Meanwhile, “the need for sustainable business practices is only becoming more important,” he said.

Pandora did acknowledge it may have to educate customers on that there is no difference between mined and recycled precious metals. Related: Americans Don’t Care if TikTok Is A Security Threat

Another key benefits of Pandora’s shift to the environment, the company said, is that there would be a significant reduction in water use as a result of less mining.

The announcement is part of the company’s master plan of becoming carbon neutral by 2025. This includes emissions from Pandora’s crafting facilities, owned and operated stores, distribution sites and offices.

Annual emissions from the global gold market are equivalent to roughly 126 million tonnes of CO2. More than a third of that comes directly from mining and smelting, data from the World Gold Council shows.

By Mining.com 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Gold Up As U.S. Civil Unrest Escalates

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.