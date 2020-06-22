"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,767.40 +14.40 +0.82%
Platinum 10 mins 844.40 +17.10 +2.07%
WTI Crude 16 mins 40.14 +0.39 +0.98%
Gasoline 11 mins 1.286 +0.014 +1.13%
Ethanol 2 hours 1.260 +0.020 +1.61%
Silver 10 mins 17.94 +0.09 +0.49%
Silver 10 mins 17.94 +0.09 +0.49%
Copper 10 mins 2.655 +0.044 +1.69%
Brent Crude 11 mins 42.70 +0.51 +1.21%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.677 +0.008 +0.48%
Heating Oil 10 mins 1.217 +0.006 +0.45%
  • 3 hours India Launches Its First Natural Gas Exchange
  • 18 hours Foreclosure Moratorium Extended, But Only for Some
  • 3 days How Investors Are Weighing ESG Risks
  • 4 days The Trillion Dollar Investment Trend Buffett Is Ignoring
  • 4 days U.S. Gas Prices Set To Spike
  • 5 days Retail Is Still Struggling
  • 5 days Fraud Hits New HIgh Amid Pandemic
  • 6 days Is The Fed Getting Desperate?
  • 6 days Global Gold Mine Production Growth Set To Rebound
  • 7 days JPMorgan’s Cryptic Change Of Heart
  • 7 days Demand For Electricity Is Growing Faster Than Population
  • 7 days The Battle For Hong Kong
  • 8 days Amateur Hour On The Stock Market As Wall Street Games Newbies
  • 8 days U.S. Oil Companies Are Scrambling To Avoid Bankruptcy
  • 9 days U.S. Moves To Secure Critical Mineral Supply Chain
  • 10 days Gold Prices Inch Higher On Fed's Bleak Economic Outlook
  • 11 days Cash In A Post-Pandemic World
  • 12 days The Travel Stock Trap
  • 12 days Battery Metal Supply Chain Disruptions Weigh On EV Industry
  • 12 days Tesla's New Rival Explodes Following IPO
Is This The Most Important Energy Project Of 2020?

Is This The Most Important Energy Project Of 2020?

Russia has already seen two…

The Coronavirus Crisis Can’t Put A Lid On Coal Production

The Coronavirus Crisis Can’t Put A Lid On Coal Production

Despite massive disruptions caused by…

How Hydrogen Could Become The Fuel Of The Future

How Hydrogen Could Become The Fuel Of The Future

Hydrogen has long been touted…

AG Metalminer

AG Metalminer

AGmetalminer.com

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Energy

India Launches Its First Natural Gas Exchange

By AG Metalminer - Jun 22, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT NatGas

India launched its first natural gas exchange earlier this week. The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) is a nationwide, online delivery-based gas trading platform for delivery of natural gas, Zee News reported.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of the IEX — India’s energy market platform — IGX will allow participants to trade in standardized gas contracts. The exchange comes with a web interface and is fully automated to provide a seamless trading experience.

The new exchange will allow buyers and sellers of natural gas to trade both in the spot market and in the forward market for imported natural gas across three hubs —Dahej and Hazira in Gujarat province, and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh province in the south of India, the Indian Express reported.

Imported liquified natural gas (LNG) will be regasified and sold to buyers through the exchange, thus removing the need for buyers and sellers to find each other.

What’s more, the exchange will also permit shorter contracts for delivery on the next day and up to 30 days. Ordinarily, contracts for natural gas supply are as long as six months to a year. This, experts say, will allow buyers and sellers greater flexibility.

Inaugurating the exchange, Dharmendra Pradhan, India’s minister of petroleum and natural gas and steel, said the new trading platform was one of the biggest indicators of the Indian government’s “progressive policy” as it completed the entire energy value chain from gas production from multiple sources and imports of LNG from different parts of the globe to having a transparent price mechanism.

With IGX, Pradhan indicated, India will move closer to realizing its vision with respect to mega investments in LNG terminals, gas pipelines, CGD infrastructure and permission for a market-driven price mechanism, ET Now reports.

India’s gas production has been dropping over the last two fiscal years as current sources of natural gas have become less productive. Domestically produced natural gas currently accounts for less than half of India’s natural gas consumption (imported LNG accounts for the other half).

Experts say LNG imports are set to become a larger proportion of domestic gas consumption as India moves to increase the proportion of natural gas in the energy basket from 6.2% in 2018 to 15% by 2030.

By AG Metal Miner 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Britain Crosses Key Energy Landmark

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.