"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,783.60 +2.40 +0.13%
Platinum 15 mins 831.60 +3.40 +0.41%
WTI Crude 10 mins 39.74 +0.04 +0.10%
Gasoline 2 hours 1.184 +0.031 +2.67%
Ethanol 4 hours 1.200 +0.036 +3.09%
Silver 15 mins 18.10 +0.04 +0.20%
Silver 15 mins 18.10 +0.04 +0.20%
Copper 15 mins 2.704 +0.012 +0.43%
Brent Crude 1 hour 41.71 +0.69 +1.68%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.715 +0.006 +0.35%
Heating Oil 19 mins 1.169 +0.003 +0.29%
  • 2 hours Over 184 Companies Have Bailed On Facebook
  • 6 hours BP Sells Petrochemical Business For $5 Billion
  • 10 hours U.S. Moves To Secure Domestic Rare Earth Supply
  • 1 day E-Commerce Explodes As Boomers Go Digital
  • 1 day Major U.S. Cities Are Turning To Renewables
  • 2 days Economic Reopening Backfires, COVID Surge Snaps Recovery
  • 2 days How Are Low Car Sales Impacting The Metals Market?
  • 3 days Are Gold Stocks Still Undervalued?
  • 3 days Singapore's $3 Billion Oil Trading Scandal
  • 4 days Luxury Clothing Isn’t A Priority As Americans Grapple With COVID-19
  • 4 days Natural Gas Demand Hits 25-Year Low
  • 5 days Gold Inches Towards $1,800 As Investors Pile Into ETFs
  • 5 days The War On Gold Has Begun
  • 6 days Immigration Attack Will Ruin America’s Tech Dominance
  • 6 days Saudi Arabia Builds $4 Billion Tourism Fund
  • 7 days U.S. Banks Have Seen $2 Trillion In Deposits Since January
  • 7 days India Launches Its First Natural Gas Exchange
  • 8 days Foreclosure Moratorium Extended, But Only for Some
  • 10 days How Investors Are Weighing ESG Risks
  • 11 days The Trillion Dollar Investment Trend Buffett Is Ignoring
Is $90 Oil Possible? An Interview With Jay Park

Is $90 Oil Possible? An Interview With Jay Park

With oil prices crashing despite…

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

In a remarkable and record-breaking…

Britain Crosses Key Energy Landmark

Britain Crosses Key Energy Landmark

Britain is about to pass…

Oilprice.com

Oilprice.com

Writer, OilPrice.com

Information/Articles and Prices on a wide range of commodities: We have assembled a team of experienced writers to provide you with information on Crude Oil,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Energy

BP Sells Petrochemical Business For $5 Billion

By Oilprice.com - Jun 29, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT BP

As part of its plan to reinvent itself through the energy transition, BP has agreed to sell its global petrochemicals business to UK’s Ineos for US$5 billion, the supermajor said on Monday.

The US$5-billion deal with Ineos includes the sale of BP’s global aromatics, acetyls, and related businesses and is expected to be complete by the end of this year, pending regulatory and other approvals.

The manufacturing plants and their primary products that str part of the sale include those in Cooper River, South Carolina, Texas City, Texas, and the Eastman bp Texas City Production Agreement. Outside America, the businesses included in the sale are manufacturing plants in Hull, UK, and Geel in Belgium, as well as stakes in plants in China, Malaysia, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The agreed sale is the next strategic step in the reinvention of BP from an oil and gas company to an energy company that could compete in the energy transition, BP said. 

The transaction also helps the supermajor to achieve its target for US$15 billion in asset divestitures a year ahead of schedule.

“Strategically, the overlap with the rest of bp is limited and it would take considerable capital for us to grow these businesses. As we work to build a more focused, more integrated bp, we have other opportunities that are more aligned with our future direction,” chief executive Bernard Looney said in a statement.

“Today’s agreement is another deliberate step in building a bp that can compete and succeed through the energy transition,” the top executive added.

Earlier this month, BP said it would cut 10,000 jobs or around 15 percent of its workforce. As BP aims to reinvent itself as an energy company and a net-zero company by 2050 and sooner, the UK-based supermajor is resorting to job cuts—most of which are in office-based positions, to reduce its costs as the downturn has severely affected its finances. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Major U.S. Cities Are Turning To Renewables

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.