"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,638.90 -4.30 -0.26%
Platinum 10 mins 728.20 +4.40 +0.61%
WTI Crude 11 mins 21.32 +1.23 +6.12%
Gasoline 10 mins 0.621 +0.004 +0.63%
Ethanol 3 hours 0.964 -0.022 -2.23%
Silver 10 mins 14.25 +0.12 +0.83%
Silver 10 mins 14.25 +0.12 +0.83%
Copper 10 mins 2.194 +0.039 +1.79%
Brent Crude 11 mins 27.09 +0.67 +2.54%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.717 +0.027 +1.60%
Heating Oil 13 mins 1.036 +0.020 +1.99%
  • 4 hours The Surprising Businesses Deemed “Essential” During The Coronavirus Lockdown
  • 8 hours Priceless Van Gogh "Spring Garden" Painting Stolen
  • 10 hours Oil Falls To $20 For First Time In Nearly Two Decades
  • 12 hours COVID-19 Could Be The End Of U.S. Coal
  • 1 day How Much Does Your Social Security Number Cost? $4 On The Dark Web
  • 2 days Silver Stocks Have Been Decimated In The Coronavirus Sell-Off
  • 3 days How Blockchain Tech Could Make Mergers And Acquisitions More Efficient
  • 3 days America’s Shortage Of This Metal Keeps Trump Up At Night
  • 4 days Bidet Bonanza: Defying The Toilet Paper Shortage
  • 4 days U.S. Auto Sales Fall By 75%
  • 5 days Violating Quarantine? Big Brother Is Watching
  • 5 days Does Gold Still Have Some Room To Run?
  • 5 days Major Acquisition Gives The World’s First Green Ride-Share Another Edge
  • 6 days U.S. Pushes For Digital Currency For Immediate Stimulus
  • 6 days The Impossible Challenges Created By Growing Population
  • 6 days Gold Skyrockets After Fed Pledges "Unlimited" Cash To Boost Economy
  • 7 days World’s Richest Lose $1 Trillion In Stock Market Rout
  • 7 days Gas Stations Shut Down In Venezuela As Coronavirus Crisis Intensifies
  • 7 days The Best And Worse Case Scenario For The U.S. Stock Market
  • 8 days 3 Industries Soaring During The Coronavirus Crisis
How One Country Saved Itself From The Oil Price Plunge

How One Country Saved Itself From The Oil Price Plunge

Mexico’s massive oil hedge may…

U.S. Shale Faces Existential Threat As Oil Price War Rages On

U.S. Shale Faces Existential Threat As Oil Price War Rages On

COVID-19’s wave of infections has…

COVID-19 Could Be The End Of U.S. Coal

COVID-19 Could Be The End Of U.S. Coal

The fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic may…

Oilprice.com

Oilprice.com

Writer, OilPrice.com

Information/Articles and Prices on a wide range of commodities: We have assembled a team of experienced writers to provide you with information on Crude Oil,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Energy

Oil Falls To $20 For First Time In Nearly Two Decades

By Oilprice.com - Mar 30, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT Oil Prices

Oil prices plunged on Monday to their lowest levels in eighteen years, below $20 per barrel, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cripple global oil demand with no signs of Saudi Arabia backing down on its promised supply surge.   

At 11:25 a.m. EDT on Monday, WTI Crude had plunged to the $20 mark—and traded at $20.29, down by 5.67 percent on the day. Brent Crude prices had tumbled below $26—at $25.71, down by 8.01 percent today. Oil prices have lost more than 60 percent so far this year and hit on Monday their lowest level since 2002 as travel restrictions and lockdowns in major economies wipe out millions of barrels of oil per day of global oil demand.  

Analysts and market participants are currently anticipating an oil demand collapse of around 20 million bpd in April, but it’s anyone’s guess now how long lockdowns and travel restrictions will remain in place, so the toll on oil demand could be higher.  

While demand is plunging, there are no signs that the world’s top oil exporter and OPEC’s top producer and leader, Saudi Arabia, would back down from the oil price war it started earlier this month. The Saudis continue to signal an aggressive supply surge amid heavily depressed global demand, with another statement out on Monday to additionally roil the market.   

“[T]he Kingdom intends to increase its crude oil exports, starting from May, by about 600 thousand barrels per day, bringing the total of Saudi petroleum exports to 10.6 million barrels per day,” an official at the Saudi Arabian Energy Ministry said on Monday, as carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

On Friday, a Saudi Arabian official denied to Reuters reports that the Kingdom was in contact with Russia about potential talks to reach some kind of deal to influence the oil prices.

According to analysts, any talks or even a deal to support the market will be futile right now, considering the huge demand destruction.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

COVID-19 Could Be The End Of U.S. Coal

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.