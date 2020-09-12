"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,947.90 -16.40 -0.83%
Platinum 15 mins 939.60 -1.40 -0.15%
WTI Crude 1 day 37.33 +0.03 +0.08%
Gasoline 1 day 1.095 -0.003 -0.26%
Ethanol 1 day 1.306 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 15 mins 26.86 -0.43 -1.59%
Silver 15 mins 26.86 -0.43 -1.59%
Copper 15 mins 3.040 +0.041 +1.37%
Brent Crude 1 day 39.83 -0.23 -0.57%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.269 -0.054 -2.32%
Heating Oil 1 day 1.090 +0.007 +0.67%
  • 6 hours How COVID-19 Is Transforming The World's Sovereign Wealth Funds
  • 14 hours Electric Vehicle Demand Set To Outpace Battery Metal Production
  • 2 days Copper Continues To Outperform
  • 2 days The Jury Is In: ESG Is A Megatrend Now Worth $250B
  • 3 days Today’s Young Adults Aren’t Leaving the Nest
  • 4 days Positive Economic News Could Be Bad For Gold
  • 4 days Why The S&P 500 Snubbed The Most Valuable Car Company In The World
  • 5 days Gen Z And Millennials Are Fueling An ESG Boom
  • 5 days Are You Bullish Enough To Buy The Bitcoin Dip?
  • 6 days The Unsung Hero In The Race To Go Green
  • 6 days Is The Worst Over For The Tech Stock Crash?
  • 8 days Will Big Oil's Plastic Bet Pay Off?
  • 9 days Half Of America Is Still Afraid Of The Stock Market
  • 10 days 5 Things To Do With $1,000 Right Now
  • 10 days Gold Prices Sink On Economic Optimism
  • 11 days Will Microsoft Still Want TikTok Without AI?
  • 12 days Maduro Turns To Gold Mining As Venezuela's Economy Crumbles
  • 12 days America’s Tech ‘Monster-Caps’ Surpass $9.1T
  • 12 days How Big Tech Is Fueling A Renewable Boom In Taiwan
  • 13 days This Battery Could Last For 28,000 Years
Demand For Battery Metals To Surge By 500%

Demand For Battery Metals To Surge By 500%

Production of so-called battery metals,…

How Are Low Car Sales Impacting The Metals Market?

How Are Low Car Sales Impacting The Metals Market?

Car sales are tanking the…

Copper Glut Continues To Grow

Copper Glut Continues To Grow

A global copper surplus currently…

Mining.com

Mining.com

Mining.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Industrial Metals

Electric Vehicle Demand Set To Outpace Battery Metal Production

By Mining.com - Sep 12, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT Battery Metals

Nearly 800 kt LCE of additional lithium would need to come online in the next five years to meet the needs of the battery sector, a new report by Wood Mackenzie states.

The market analyst’s prediction is based on its own Accelerated Energy Transition (AET) scenario, which sees global warming limited to 2.5 degrees Celsius and which presents the idea of the electric vehicle market requiring over 1 million tonnes LCE in 2025.

Similarly, the report states that the cobalt market would have to double by 2025. 

“To put this into perspective, to meet the incremental demand from EVs through 2030, an additional eight mines the size of Glencore’s Katanga would be required,” the document reads. “Wood Mackenzie’s AET brings electric vehicle (EV) uptake forward by ten years and sees EVs make up around 40% of passenger car sales by 2030. This considerably accelerates the demand for batteries and the raw materials that go into them.” 

Even though at present the battery sector makes up less than 5% of total nickel demand, under WoodMac’s AET, the prediction is that it would rise rapidly to 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030. Thus, an additional 1.3 million tonnes of nickel suitable for the battery sector would be required by 2030. 

When it comes to graphite, the report forecasts that the battery sector would make up more than 35% of demand by 2030, with demand growing by 1.6 million tonnes by that date. 

“Given that spot prices for most battery metals are currently in the doldrums, and miners typically require higher prices to incentivize new supply, relying on the natural cycle of mine development would appear to be a losing strategy if the world requires a large number of EVs in a short space of time. An AET will need a helping hand to get things moving,” Gavin Montgomery, Wood Mackenzie research director, said in a media statement.

In Montgomery’s view, finding alternative sources of metals, including using secondary supply through recycling, is another option available to the industry. However, he noted that current EV sales are too low to generate a sufficiently large scrap pool to create any meaningful new source of supply by 2030. 

“Scrap supply will become increasingly important as we move further out beyond 2030 but there will be no magic pill over the coming years,” the executive said. “With so many challenges surrounding a supply increase, Wood Mackenzie says a more likely alternative may be to reduce the demand for these critical battery materials.”

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Copper Continues To Outperform

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.