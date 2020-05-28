"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,734.70 +6.40 +0.37%
Platinum 15 mins 862.40 -5.70 -0.66%
WTI Crude 11 mins 33.39 -0.32 -0.95%
Gasoline 2 hours 0.999 +0.005 +0.52%
Ethanol 3 hours 1.117 -0.002 -0.18%
Silver 15 mins 17.96 -0.01 -0.07%
Silver 15 mins 17.96 -0.01 -0.07%
Copper 15 mins 2.408 -0.006 -0.25%
Brent Crude 32 mins 35.08 -0.21 -0.60%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.822 -0.005 -0.27%
Heating Oil 2 hours 0.927 +0.001 +0.13%
  • 3 hours The Fed Is Printing Money At Unprecedented Levels
  • 4 hours How Is The Real Estate Market Handling COVID-19?
  • 5 hours Gold Flat As Markets Await Fed Chair Speech
  • 6 hours What Is Day Trading And Is It Right For You?
  • 7 hours Energy CEOs See Big Payouts Despite Oil Price Crash
  • 8 hours Saudi Arabia Is Fighting A War On Two Fronts
  • 9 hours 40 Million Jobless As Pandemic Fuels Economic Collapse
  • 10 hours What Do India's Latest Reforms Mean For Its Coal Industry?
  • 11 hours Copper Glut Continues To Grow
  • 1 day How A Pandemic Made Americans Better Workers
  • 1 day The Trillion Dollar Space Race Crosses Another Milestone
  • 1 day Gold Prices Fall As Stock Market Sentiment Turns Positive
  • 2 days Conspiracy Theories Set Tone For 5G Cold War
  • 2 days Working From Home Will Transform The Energy Industry
  • 2 days The Multi-Billion Dollar Race For A Vaccine
  • 2 days Can Domestic Tourism Bolster Emerging Economies?
  • 2 days Australia Considers $100 Million Investment To Kickstart Mining Industry
  • 2 days Has Re-Opening The Economy Been Successful?
  • 2 days Gold Miners Still Have Massive Upside Potential
  • 2 days The Risky World Of Oil Hedging
Gold Skyrockets After Fed Pledges

Gold Skyrockets After Fed Pledges "Unlimited" Cash To Boost Economy

The gold price surged on…

A New Trade War Will Send Gold Even Higher

A New Trade War Will Send Gold Even Higher

Gold hit $1,755 an ounce…

Gold Miners Still Have Massive Upside Potential

Gold Miners Still Have Massive Upside Potential

The mid-tier gold miners in…

Paul Rejczak

Paul Rejczak

Writer, Sunshine Profits

Stock market strategist, who has been known for quality of his technical and fundamental analysis since the late nineties. He is interested in forecasting market…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Precious Metals

Gold Flat As Markets Await Fed Chair Speech

By Paul Rejczak - May 28, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT Gold

The gold futures contract gained 1.24% on Wednesday, as the market retraced most of its Tuesday’s decline. It bounced off a $1,700 support level again. Gold has been trading within a downward correction after reaching new monthly high of $1,775.80 on Monday a week ago. But yesterday’s price action was quite bullish and today it goes higher. But gold extends an over month-long consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart:

Gold is flat today. Financial markets remain in risk-on mode, as stocks reach new medium-term highs. What about the other precious metals?: Silver gained 0.92% on Wednesday and today it is 0.4% higher, platinum gained 0.55% and today is trading 0.5% lower. Palladium lost 0.54% yesterday and today it is 0.6% lower again.

The recent economic data releases have been confirming negative coronavirus impact on global economies. Today’s U.S. GDP number release came out at -5.0% and Durable Goods Orders fell by 17.2%. The Unemployment Claims remained steady at over 2 million. We will also await the Pending Home Sales number release at 10:00 a.m.

Below you will find our Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks economic news schedule for the next two trading days. Tomorrow we will get another series of the U.S. economic data releases and a speech from the Fed Chair Powell at 11:00 a.m.:

Thursday, May 28

  • 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Preliminary GDP q/q, Unemployment Claims , Durable Goods Orders m/m, Core Durable Goods Orders m/m, Preliminary GDP Price Index q/q
  • 10:00 a.m. U.S. - Pending Home Sales m/m
  • 11:00 a.m. U.S. - FOMC Member Williams Speech

Friday, May 29

  • 5:00 a.m. Eurozone - CPI Flash Estimate y/y, Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
  • 8:30 a.m. Canada - GDP m/m, RMPI m/m, IPPI m/m
  • 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Personal Spending m/m, Personal Income m/m, Core PCE Price Index m/m, Goods Trade Balance, Preliminary Wholesale Inventories m/m
  • 9:45 a.m. U.S. - Chicago PMI
  • 10:00 a.m. U.S. - Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment, Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
  • 11:00 a.m. U.S. - Fed Chair Powell Speech

By Paul Rejczak via Sunshine Profits

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Gold Miners Still Have Massive Upside Potential

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.